Watch the New Cats Trailer as Movie Readies for Big Screen Pounce

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, and more star in the upcoming film.

Jellicle cats come one, come all: the new trailer for Cats is here to enthrall.

After giving enthusiasts and skeptics alike a few months to retract their claws, Universal Pictures has dropped the second official trailer for the film adaptation of the feline phenomenon. Take a look above.

Just like the original first look, the new preview offers glimpses at the star-studded cast in all their Digital Fur Technology glory, including Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) directs the big screen take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber's and T. S. Eliot musical, in theatres December 20. Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs, having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.



New elements await even those familiar with the show, including a narrative structure focused on Victoria as she attends her first Jellicle Ball and a new song for the character: "Beautiful Ghosts," co-written by Lloyd Webber and Swift (the latter sings a cover over the credits).



