Watch the New Cats Trailer as Movie Readies for Big Screen Pounce

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch the New Cats Trailer as Movie Readies for Big Screen Pounce
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 19, 2019
 
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, and more star in the upcoming film.

Jellicle cats come one, come all: the new trailer for Cats is here to enthrall.

After giving enthusiasts and skeptics alike a few months to retract their claws, Universal Pictures has dropped the second official trailer for the film adaptation of the feline phenomenon. Take a look above.

Just like the original first look, the new preview offers glimpses at the star-studded cast in all their Digital Fur Technology glory, including Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

READ: What We Know About the Cats Movie So Far

Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) directs the big screen take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber's and T. S. Eliot musical, in theatres December 20. Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs, having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.

New elements await even those familiar with the show, including a narrative structure focused on Victoria as she attends her first Jellicle Ball and a new song for the character: "Beautiful Ghosts," co-written by Lloyd Webber and Swift (the latter sings a cover over the credits).

LISTEN: ‘Beautiful Ghosts,’ the Song Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber Wrote for the Cats Movie

Check Out New Stills From the Cats Movie

Check Out New Stills From the Cats Movie

16 PHOTOS
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Taylor Swift_HR_-4.jpg
Taylor Swift Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Jason Derulo_HR_.jpg
Jason Derulo Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Rebel Wilson_HR_.jpg
Rebel Wilson Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Naoimh Morgan, Francesca Hayward, and Danny Collins_HR_.jpg
Naoimh Morgan, Francesca Hayward, and Danny Collins Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Taylor Swift_HR_-5.jpg
Taylor Swift Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Francesca Hayward_HR_-2.jpg
Francesca Hayward Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Taylor Swift_HR_-2.jpg
Taylor Swift Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Francesca Hayward_HR_.jpg
Francesca Hayward Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Jennifer Hudson_HR_.jpg
Jennifer Hudson Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Judi Dench_HR_.jpg
Judi Dench Universal Pictures
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!