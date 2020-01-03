Janet Dacal Joins Cast of The Band’s Visit National Tour January 3

The Broadway alum begins performances in Schenectady, New York.

Janet Dacal, most recently on Broadway in Prince of Broadway, joins the cast of the national tour of The Band's Visit January 3 at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

Dacal, also seen on Broadway in Wonderland, In the Heights, and Good Vibrations, steps into the role of Dina, succeeding Beautiful—The Carole King Musical veteran Chilina Kennedy. She joins a cast led by original film star Sasson Gabay as Tewfiq.

The tour launched in June 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island before going on to play over 30 cities in its first season.

The Band's Visit, about an Egyptian police orchestra accidentally stranded in an Israeli desert town and the unexpected bonds that form over their single day there, premiered at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company before opening on Broadway in November 2017.

The Orin Wolf-produced musical went on to win 10 Tony Awards the following year: Best Musical, Best Original Score for David Yazbek, Best Book of a Musical for Itamar Moses, Best Direction of a Musical for David Cromer, Best Orchestrations for Jamshied Sharifi, Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Tyler Micoleau, Best Sound Design of a Musical for Kai Harada, and wins for original stars Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, and Ari'el Stachel.

The staging also features choreography by Patrick McCollum, sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Sarah Laux, and projections by Maya Ciarrocchi. Andrea Grody and Dean Sharenow serve as music supervisors.

Click Here to See a Full List of Announced and Upcoming National Tours

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: "A Winter in Miami" With The Last Five Years Star Janet Dacal PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: "A Winter in Miami" With The Last Five Years Star Janet Dacal 250 PHOTOS

(Updated January 3, 2020)