Japanese-Language Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets 2022 Premiere in Tokyo

International News   Japanese-Language Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets 2022 Premiere in Tokyo
By Ryan McPhee
Feb 13, 2020
The two-part play currently runs in London, New York, Melbourne, Hamburg, and San Francisco.
Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues its Doubling Charm, with a new production of the Tony- and Olivier-winning play slated to pop up in Tokyo in 2022. The Japanese-language staging will premiere that summer at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater, which will undergo renovations to open as a site-specific venue (similar to the work done for the play's current homes).

The Japan engagement will mark the first production of the play presented in Asia, and the second non-English translation (a German-language production recently began in Hamburg). Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, and Ambassador Theatre Group continue as producers, joined by the Japan-based TBS and HoriPro.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered in the West End in 2016 before going on to open at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018. An Australian production began in February 2019, with the first U.S. staging outside Broadway kicking off in San Francisco that October. The Hamburg production officially opens next month, with a Toronto engagement slated for October.

READ: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Taps New and Familiar Faces for 3rd Year on Broadway

The two-part play is the eighth official installment in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series—the only one to be performed on stage. The work is penned by Jack Thorne, based on a story by Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany.

