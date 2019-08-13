Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blake Jenner, Nehal Joshi, More Will Join Peter Dinklage in Cyrano Musical Off-Broadway

Erica Schmidt will direct the production at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Casting is complete for The New Group's upcoming production of Cyrano, which launches the company's 25th anniversary season October 12 prior to an official opening November 7 at The Daryl Roth Theatre.

Erica Schmidt, who penned the musical adaptation based on Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, will also direct with choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

Joining the previously announced Peter Dinklage in the title role will be Ritchie Coster as De Guiche, Josh A. Dawson as Le Bret, Hillary Fisher as Orange Girl, Christopher Gurr as Jodelet, Blake Jenner as Christian, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Roxanne, Nehal Joshi as Ragueneau, Grace McLean as Chaperone Marie, and Scott Stangland as Montgomery. Rounding out the company is Erika Olson as a swing.

Cyrano has music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the Grammy-winning band The National and lyrics by Matt Berninger (also from The National) and Carin Besser.

The production will also have scenic design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Casting is by Patrick Goodwin, CSA / Telsey + Company, and the production stage manager is Linda Marvel.

Performances will continue through November 24.