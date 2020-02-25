Jason Robert Brown to Perform at The Bourbon Room

Jason Robert Brown to Perform at The Bourbon Room
By Dan Meyer
Feb 25, 2020
 
The Tony-winning composer-lyricist heads to Hollywood for a one-night-only concert.
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown Erika Kapin Photography

Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown will play a one-night-only concert at The Bourbon Room March 9 in Los Angeles. Click here for tickets.

Brown earned a Tony for his score to Parade and two for The Bridges of Madison County (Best Score and Best Orchestrations). His musicals also include Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, 13, and Honeymoon in Vegas.

He is currently working on multiple musicals, including The Connector, Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal, and Farewell My Concubine. Brown often plays songs from his works-in-progress, debuting world-premieres for these intimate audiences; he is currently the artist in residence at SubCulture in New York City, where he offers monthly concerts joined by special Broadway guest artists. Past guests have included Kelli O’Hara, Tom Kitt, Joshua Henry, Cynthia Erivo, Norbert Leo Butz, Lindsay Mendez, Sutton Foster, and, most recently, Brian d’Arcy James. For future concert dates at SubCulture, click here.

READ: Producer Neil Meron Joins Netflix Adaptation of Jason Robert Brown Musical 13

During the concert, Brown will perform songs from his shows as well as his solo albums Wearing Someone Else’s Clothes and How We React and How We Recover.

Meanwhile, across the pond, a production of The Last Five Years begins February 28 at London's Southwark Playhouse.

See Betty Buckley Perform With Jason Robert Brown at Subculture

See Betty Buckley Perform With Jason Robert Brown at Subculture

5 PHOTOS
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley_Subculture_2019_X_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley Erika Kapin
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley_Subculture_2019_X_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley Erika Kapin
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley_Subculture_2019_X_HR
Betty Buckley and Jason Robert Brown Erika Kapin
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley_Subculture_2019_X_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley Erika Kapin
Jason Robert Brown and Betty Buckley_Subculture_2019_X_HR
Monica Davis, Khari Joyner, Jason Robert Brown, Betty Buckley, Kiku Enomoto, and Todd Reynolds Erika Kapin
Share
