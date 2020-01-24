London Revival of The Last Five Years Finds Its Cathy and Jamie

London Revival of The Last Five Years Finds Its Cathy and Jamie
By Dan Meyer
Jan 24, 2020
 
The production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical begins at Southwark Playhouse February 28.
Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson will play Cathy and Jamie, respectively, in the upcoming London revival of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. The musical begins previews February 28 at Southwark Playhouse ahead of a March 4 opening.

Lynch has previously appeared at the Off-West End venue as Anne Brontë in Wasted. Other theatre credits include The Light in the Piazza at Royal Festival Hall and L.A. Opera, the U.K. tour of Sunset Boulevard, and Carousel and Sweeney Todd with the English National Opera. Higginson has performed in productions of Julius Caesar at the Sam Wanamaker Festival at Shakespeare’s Globe, Napoleon Blown Apart, and The Assassination of Marcus Garvey.

The new production will feature the performers onstage at all times and playing the piano, accompanied by a four-piece band led by George Dyer. Directing is Jonathan O’Boyle, with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Adam Fisher, and casting by Jane Deitch.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical’s structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse—from the end of their turbulent relationship—while Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

A previous London production starred Samantha Barks and Jonathan Bailey at the St. James Theatre.

