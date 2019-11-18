Javier Muñoz and More to Commemorate World AIDS Day at The Red Ribbon Revue

The concert will take place December 1 at Abrons Art Center

Hamilton alum Javier Muñoz is among the HIV+ artists who will perform at The Red Ribbon Revue, a World AIDS Day celebration that will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and mothers2mothers. The concert will take place December 1 at the Abrons Arts Center.

The event will honor artists across musical genres, including Howard Ashman, Peter Allen, Michael Friedman, and Jerry Herman. Muñoz will be joined by librettist Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Beth Malone (Fun Home), and Dimitri Moïse (Beautiful).

The evening will also feature performances from MAC Award winner Ruby Rims, Ragamuffin (creator of POZLUCK), Bistro Award winner Aaron Lee Battle, and songwriter and HIV blogger Steve Schalchlin. Podcaster Cecil Baldwin will serve as emcee, and Rona Siddiqui will music direct.

The Ribbon Revue is produced by Sam Bolen and Brian Mummert as a part of the @Abrons series.

“HIV-positive folks taking the stage to sing these songs we all love will be a celebration of the lives we are able to live today and a reminder that to win the fight against HIV we must cast off stigma and shame,” Bolen said.