Jawan M. Jackson Shares His 5 Dressing Room Essentials

What is his candy of choice? What photos does he take everywhere? The Ain't Too Proud star reveals what he can't live without.

Jawan M. Jackson, who stars on Broadway as Melvin Franklin in Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, stopped by the Playbill studio to share his five dressing room essentials. Watch the video above to find out what they are.

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau, also stars Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Matt Manuel as David Ruffin.