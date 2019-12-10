Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira, More Join Cast of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical Off-Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Dec 10, 2019
 
Duncan Sheik, who wrote the score, will also star in the world premiere of the screen-to-stage adaptation by The New Group.
Full casting is set for the world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, with Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, Spring Awakening) as Carol, Ana Nogueira (Engagements) as Alice, Joél Pérez (Fun Home) as Bob, and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ted. They join previously announced Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), who also wrote the music and lyrics for the show.

The New Group production, directed by Scott Elliott, begins performances January 16, 2020, at the Pershing Square Signature Center, ahead of a February 4 opening. The musical has a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman with additional lyrics by Amanda Green and choreography by Kelly Devine.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager.

Based on the 1969 Columbia Pictures film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice focuses on two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution.

