Jeremy Jordan and Keala Settle Will Join Seth Rudetsky for San Francisco Concerts

The 2020 events are part of the Broadway @ The Herbst concert series.

Producer Mark Cortale’s Broadway @ The Herbst concert series, hosted and music-directed by actor, conductor, Playbill columnist, and radio host Seth Rudetsky, will return to the Bay Area for the 2020 season at the Herbst Theatre in the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center.

Kicking off the season will be Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Supergirl, American Son) January 19, 2020. He will be followed by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Waitress, Hands on a Hardbody) March 15.

The concert series offers a mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s revealing questions and music from the artists’ careers.

This season the series will raise funds for San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, Project Open Hand, and Sandy Hook Promise. For tickets, visit CityBoxOffice.com.

