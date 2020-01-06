Jeremy O. Harris to Pen Script for Warner Bros. Film Adaptation of The New World

By Olivia Clement
Jan 06, 2020
Aleš Kot and Tradd Moore’s 2019 graphic novel, a sci-fi action romance, will be adapted for the screen by the Slave Play author.
Jeremy O. Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright behind Broadway's critically acclaimed Slave Play, will pen the script for a film adaptation of the graphic novel The New World. According to Deadline, Aleš Kot and Tradd Moore's sci-fi action romance, set in the U.S. after a second civil war, will be brought to the big screen by Warner Bros. and Populace.

The graphic novel The New World is written by Kot with art by Tradd Moore, Tom Muller, and Heather Moore. The book was released by Image Comics in 2019.

Harris recently co-wrote the script for Janicza Bravo's film Zola, which will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Harris' Slave Play is slated to wrap up performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre January 19. In March, London's Almeida Theatre will present Harris' play “Daddy,” a Los Angeles-set melodrama that takes place around a Bel Air swimming pool.

