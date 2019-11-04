Jeremy O. Harris to Premiere New Work at Bushwick Starr

The fall show, Black Exhibition, is a choreopoem penned and promoted under the pseudonym @GaryXXXFisher.

Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright behind Broadway's Slave Play, will soon be seen on the Bushwick Starr's stage in his experimental choreopoem, Black Exhibition. Harris, who is also an actor, penned the play under the pseudonym @GaryXXXFisher.

According to the Times, the Bushwick Starr—which has been a home for artists such as Clare Barron and Heather Christian—has been in talks with Harris to do the show for years, long before Slave Play catapulted the young actor-writer to fame.

Black Exhibition, which is directed by Machel Ross and will run November 6–23, asks its audience to be explicit voyeurs of an artist’s exhibitionism. The show, according to the Starr, will interrogate the limits of vulnerability, the risk of honesty, and the security of anonymity. To learn more, read Jesse Cameron Alick's piece on Black Exhibition here.

The production is presented by the Starr and independent film studio Makeready. Joining Harris onstage will be Ross Days, Miles Greenberg, AJ Harris, and Dhari Noel.

Harris' play "Daddy" will soon receive its London premiere. His new work, A Boy's Company Presents: "Tell Me If I'm Hurting You," will be seen at Playwrights Horizons in May 2020.

