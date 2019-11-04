Jeremy O. Harris to Premiere New Work at Bushwick Starr

Off-Broadway News   Jeremy O. Harris to Premiere New Work at Bushwick Starr
By Olivia Clement
Nov 04, 2019
 
The fall show, Black Exhibition, is a choreopoem penned and promoted under the pseudonym @GaryXXXFisher.
Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris Marc J. Franklin

Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright behind Broadway's Slave Play, will soon be seen on the Bushwick Starr's stage in his experimental choreopoem, Black Exhibition. Harris, who is also an actor, penned the play under the pseudonym @GaryXXXFisher.

According to the Times, the Bushwick Starr—which has been a home for artists such as Clare Barron and Heather Christian—has been in talks with Harris to do the show for years, long before Slave Play catapulted the young actor-writer to fame.

READ: Why Broadway Can’t Stop Buzzing About Slave Play

Black Exhibition, which is directed by Machel Ross and will run November 6–23, asks its audience to be explicit voyeurs of an artist’s exhibitionism. The show, according to the Starr, will interrogate the limits of vulnerability, the risk of honesty, and the security of anonymity. To learn more, read Jesse Cameron Alick's piece on Black Exhibition here.

The production is presented by the Starr and independent film studio Makeready. Joining Harris onstage will be Ross Days, Miles Greenberg, AJ Harris, and Dhari Noel.

Harris' play "Daddy" will soon receive its London premiere. His new work, A Boy's Company Presents: "Tell Me If I'm Hurting You," will be seen at Playwrights Horizons in May 2020.

READ: Meet Playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Making His Mark With 2 World Premieres Off-Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway

67 PHOTOS
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Jenn Colella Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Mirirai Sithole Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Tonya Pinkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Jason Butler Harner Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Lilli Cooper and Andy Grotelueschen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Zawe Ashton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Rachel Brosnahan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Jason Ralph Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Slave Play_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
