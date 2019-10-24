London's Almeida Taps 'Daddy' for Spring 2020 Season

By Olivia Clement
Oct 24, 2019
The Jeremy O. Harris play, directed by Danya Taymor, will have its U.K. premiere in April.
Jeremy O'Harris and Danya Taymor Joseph Marzullo/WENN

London’s Almeida Theatre has unveiled its spring 2020 season. The lineup features a return of Mike Bartlett’s Albion, with Victoria Hamilton reprising her performance, the U.K. premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ “Daddy,” directed by Danya Taymor (previously seen Off-Broadway), and the world premiere of Beth Steel’s The House of Shades.

Kicking off the spring slate is Albion, which returns to the Almeida following an acclaimed 2017 production. Artistic Director Rupert Goold will direct, with further casting to be announced. The run is set for February 3–28.

Beginning March 30, the Almeida will present “Daddy,” a Los Angeles-set melodrama which takes place around a Bel Air swimming pool. The plays follows a young black artist who moves in with an older white art collector, prompting his mother to go on a quest to save her son’s soul.

Rounding out the spring season is The House of Shades, directed by Blanche McIntyre. The new play spans five decades to track the lives, and deaths, of a family against the ever-changing industrial landscape of working class Britain. Performances will run May 18–June 27.

Visit almeida.co.uk for more information.

