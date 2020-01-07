Jerry Seinfeld Gave David Byrne a Note for American Utopia—and He Took It

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Jerry Seinfeld Gave David Byrne a Note for American Utopia—and He Took It
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 07, 2020
Buy Tickets to David Byrne's American Utopia
 
Find out what the comedian told the Talking Heads frontman to improve his Broadway show.

On January 6, David Byrne stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about his current Broadway show, American Utopia.

Directed by Alex Timbers, the hybrid show marks the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s Broadway debut. And while he and his band have toured the country with the show, the Main Stem has been a new challenge. “It’s different in that I know that a Broadway audience expects something different,” Byrne told Meyers. “A Broadway audience says, ‘You gotta take us on a journey ... we wanna know why we're here.’ And I saw that as an opportunity.

“By the end, it's a much more emotional experience than the concerts are,” he said.

Meyers recently saw the show with a number of his comedian friends, including Jerry Seinfeld. Apparently, Seinfeld had a note for Byrne.

“The part in the show where I invite the audience to dance, I put a little joke at the end. What I used to say was, 'The fire department has asked you not to dance in the aisles because dancers in the aisles will have an unfair advantage in the event of a fire,’ and Jerry said afterwords, ‘No no no no, you can't put the joke in the middle of the sentence; the joke has to come at the end. The unfair advantage is the joke, just swap those phrases around.’ And damn, it worked.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!