Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Neil Patrick Harris, Wilson Cruz, More to Appear on Visible: Out on Television

The upcoming Apple TV+ docu-series explores how LGBTQ+ culture has influenced television and vice versa.
A new docu-series will explore how LGBTQ+ culture has influenced television and, in turn, shaped America’s growing acceptance of the community. Visible: Out on Television, streaming on Apple TV+ February 14, will feature a handful of Broadway veterans, including Tony winners Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Ramirez, Rent alum Wilson Cruz, and upcomingTake Me Out star Jesse Tyler Feguson.
Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the five-part docuseries is narrated by Harris, Emmy winner Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, and Asia Kate Dillon. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ+ character, and coming out in the industry.