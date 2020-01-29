Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Neil Patrick Harris, Wilson Cruz, More to Appear on Visible: Out on Television

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Neil Patrick Harris, Wilson Cruz, More to Appear on Visible: Out on Television
By Dan Meyer
Jan 29, 2020
 
The upcoming Apple TV+ docu-series explores how LGBTQ+ culture has influenced television and vice versa.
Tootsie_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A new docu-series will explore how LGBTQ+ culture has influenced television and, in turn, shaped America’s growing acceptance of the community. Visible: Out on Television, streaming on Apple TV+ February 14, will feature a handful of Broadway veterans, including Tony winners Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Ramirez, Rent alum Wilson Cruz, and upcoming Take Me Out star Jesse Tyler Feguson.

Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the five-part docuseries is narrated by Harris, Emmy winner Lena Waithe, Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, and Asia Kate Dillon. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ+ character, and coming out in the industry.

Additional talking heads include current Grand Horizons star Jane Alexander; Tony winners Billy Porter and Hal Holbrook; and Tony nominees Jonathan Groff, Holland Taylor, Sean Hayes, and Wicked book writer Winnie Holzman. Broadway alums George Takei, T.R. Knight, Conrad Ricamora, and The Inheritance producer Greg Berlanti will also appear in interviews.

Directed by Ryan White, the series is executive produced by Cruz and Wanda Sykes.

