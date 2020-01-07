Tyler Lansing Weaks, Eduardo Ramos Join Broadway’s Upcoming Take Me Out Revival

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 07, 2020
 
The two replace the previously announced Will Harrison and Joél Pérez.
Tyler Lansing Weaks
Tyler Lansing Weaks Emily Fletke

Second Stage’s upcoming Broadway revival of Take Me Out will welcome Tyler Lansing Weaks and Eduardo Ramos to the cast following the departure of two previously announced actors. The pair will take on the roles of Jason Chenier and Rodriguez, respectively, replacing Will Harrison and Joél Pérez due to scheduling conflicts.

Scott Ellis will direct the production of Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning baseball drama, first seen on Broadway in 2003. Performances will begin April 2 at the Hayes Theater, with opening night set for April 23.

As reported earlier, the company will also include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jesse Williams, Brandon J. Dirden, Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, and Michael Oberholtzer.

Weaks previously appeared on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Macbeth, as well in the 2017 Encores! presentation of The New Yorkers. Take Me Out will mark Ramos’ Broadway debut.

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Catherine Wessel
