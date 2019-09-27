Jim Parsons and Joe Mantello Join Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Hollywood

Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, and Holland Taylor are also part of the series.

Emmy winner Jim Parsons and Tony winner Joe Mantello have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood, which is slated to debut in May 2020, Variety reports.

Also newly cast in Hollywood are Dylan McDermott, Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Laura Harrier, and Jake Picking.

The latest string of casting follows the announcement that Tony-nominated Choir Boy star Jeremy Pope has also been tapped to star in Hollywood. The series previously secured Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Darren Criss, and David Corenswet.

Parsons and Mantello worked with Murphy on the 2014 screen adaptation of The Normal Heart for HBO, as well as the 2018 Broadway premiere of The Boys in the Band. Murphy co-produced the latter in New York and recently adapted the script for Netflix featuring the original Broadway cast.

Murphy’s latest Netflix series, The Politician, starring Tony winner Ben Platt, debuts September 27 on the streaming platform.

