Tony Nominee Jeremy Pope Lands Leading Role on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood

The Netflix series, due May 2020, also stars previously announced Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, and Darren Criss.

Jeremy Pope’s star burned white hot on Broadway, but the performer is now headed to the West Coast, landing a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood. Pope will star alongside previously announced Broadway alum Darren Criss and David Corenswet in the series, centered around the Golden Age of Tinseltown, Deadline reports. The show is expected to drop May 2020.

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone and Tony nominee Holland Taylor have also been tapped for the series.

During the 2018–2019 Broadway season, Pope played Pharus in Choir Boy, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play. He also appeared as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations and received a second, simultaneous Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He is only the sixth person to be nominated for two performances in the same year.

READ: Jeremy Pope Talks Double Tony Noms, High School, and the Fight for Representation

Hollywood is just one of many series planned by Murphy as a part of his mega-deal with Netflix. Among his theatre-adjacent projects are The Politician (premiering September 27) starring Tony winner Ben Platt, movie adaptations of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, and a 10-part limited series adaptation of A Chorus Line.

