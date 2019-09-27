Tony Nominee Jeremy Pope Lands Leading Role on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood

Film & TV News   Tony Nominee Jeremy Pope Lands Leading Role on Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood
By Dan Meyer
Sep 27, 2019
 
The Netflix series, due May 2020, also stars previously announced Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, and Darren Criss.
Tony_Awards_Red_Carpet_2019_HR
Jeremy Pope Marc J. Franklin

Jeremy Pope’s star burned white hot on Broadway, but the performer is now headed to the West Coast, landing a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood. Pope will star alongside previously announced Broadway alum Darren Criss and David Corenswet in the series, centered around the Golden Age of Tinseltown, Deadline reports. The show is expected to drop May 2020.

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone and Tony nominee Holland Taylor have also been tapped for the series.

During the 2018–2019 Broadway season, Pope played Pharus in Choir Boy, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Play. He also appeared as Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations and received a second, simultaneous Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He is only the sixth person to be nominated for two performances in the same year.

READ: Jeremy Pope Talks Double Tony Noms, High School, and the Fight for Representation

Hollywood is just one of many series planned by Murphy as a part of his mega-deal with Netflix. Among his theatre-adjacent projects are The Politician (premiering September 27) starring Tony winner Ben Platt, movie adaptations of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, and a 10-part limited series adaptation of A Chorus Line.

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

Production Photos: Ain't Too Proud on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christian Thompson, Derrick Baskin, Jahi Kearse, Candice Marie Woods, Jawan M Jackson, Jarvis B Manning Jr, Joshua Morgan, and Saint Aubyn Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and James Harkness Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, and Nasia Thomas Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Jawan M. Jackson Matthew Murphy
Ain't_Too_Proud_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Saint Aubyn, and E. Clayton Corneilous Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Pope, Candice Marie Woods, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, and Ephraim Sykes Matthew Murphy
