Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman Ends Broadway Run in Dear Evan Hansen January 26

By Andrew Gans
Jan 26, 2020
Hamilton alum Jordan Fisher will be the next to don the polo at the Music Box Theatre.
Andrew Barth Feldman and cast in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy

Andrew Barth Feldman plays his final performance in the title role of the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen January 26 at the Music Box Theatre. Feldman, who made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical January 30, 2019, will be succeeded by Jordan Fisher, who made his own Broadway debut in 2016 in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, starting January 28.

Feldman, the first high school student to play high school student Evan Hansen, won the Best Actor Award at the Jimmy Awards (as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards are more commonly known) for his performance as Frank Abagnale Jr. in Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s production of Catch Me If You Can. Shortly after winning, he found himself auditioning for Dear Evan Hansen, which served as a sponsor at last year’s ceremony.

January 26 also marks the final performance for Alex Boniello, who plays Connor Murphy. Dear Evan Hansen tour alum David Jeffery will take over the role of Connor beginning February 11; current understudy Dan Macke will play the part during the interim.

The current Broadway cast also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy. Zachary Noah Piser plays Evan at select performances.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, has a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano.

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman arrives at the Music Box Theatre for another performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Feldman signs into the theatre. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Steaming his voice. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
While performing in the Tony-winning musical is a dream come true, Feldman is all business as he prepares. Once a fan of the show, Feldman is now tasked with bringing it to life nightly. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
"It's such a beautifully written score. I mean, 'Waving Through a Window' is one of the catchiest, most perfect songs. It's the perfect 'I want' number in such a twisted way. Singing it every night is the best gift." Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Evan Hansen's iconic blue polo shirt hangs on its rack. Marc J. Franklin
Andrew Barth Feldman
Feldman changes into costume. "People have responded to visually seeing a 17 year old playing the 17 year old. it allows you to suspend your disbelief a little bit more: you can really see a kid going through these things and feeling this anxiety." Marc J. Franklin
