Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play Airs on PBS

WNET Thirteen also broadcasts Martín Zimmerman's On the Exhale August 16.

WNET-TV's New York City-area Channel THIRTEEN continues its Theater Close-Up programming with a one-night-only broadcast of Jocelyn Bioh’s hit Off-Broadway play School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. The broadcast, filmed during the show's return run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre last year, plays August 16 at 9 PM.

First seen Off-Broadway in 2017, the critically acclaimed School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play was remounted by MCC Theater last fall, where it once again extended its engagement. Directed by Rebecca Taichman, the coming-of-age story takes place in an exclusive, all-girls boarding school in Ghana in the ‘80s and uses both comedy and drama to explore girlhood, colorism, colonialism, and beauty.

READ: How Mean Girls and a Dearth of Roles Inspired Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls

The cast of School Girls is made up of MaameYaa Boafo, Latoya Edwards, Paige Gilbert, Joanna A. Jones, Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Zenzi Williams.

THIRTEEN's Theater Close-Up lineup also includes Martín Zimmerman's On the Exhale (August 16 at 10:15 PM) and Richard Nelson's adaptation of Uncle Vanya (August 23 at 9 PM).

Performed by Tony nominee Marin Ireland, On the Exhale looks at the aftermath of a random act of violence on a single mother. Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, the monologue was seen in Roundabout Theatre Company’s Roundabout Underground in 2017.

In its inaugural production last year, the Hunter Theater Project presented Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya at the Frederick Loewe Theater at Hunter College, directed by playwright Nelson, and translated by Nelson and Russian literature translators Richard Peyear and Larissa Volokhonsky.

The cast is made up of Celeste Arias, Jon DeVries, Kate Kearney- Patch, Jesse Pennington, Jay O. Sanders, Yvonne Woods, and Alice Cannon.