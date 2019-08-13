Joel Montague Replaces Matt Cardle in Falsettos at London’s The Other Palace

Performances of the William Finn and James Lapine musical begin August 30.

Joel Montague has replaced the previously announced Matt Cardle as Mendel in the European premiere of William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos, which arrives at London's The Other Palace August 30.

In a statement, Cardle said, “I am truly sorry that circumstances beyond our control have led to my departure from Falsettos. It has been such a hard decision for us to make, as I know [director-choreographer] Tara Overfield-Wilkinson is going to deliver the most incredible show. It’s a complex and exciting show, and I can’t wait to watch the world-class cast bring this to life at The Other Palace.”

Montague’s credits include Kiss Me, Kate; Fat Friends; School of Rock; Funny Girl; and Urinetown.

Performances will continue through November 23; opening night is set for September 5.

The cast will also feature Natasha J. Barnes as Cordelia, Daniel Boys as Marvin, Gemma Knight-Jones as Charlotte, Laura Pitt-Pulford as Trina, Oliver Savile as Whizzer, and Albert Atack as Jason.

The production includes sets and costumes by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, and musical supervision by Mark Crossland. Falsettos is produced by Selladoor Worldwide.

