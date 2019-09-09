Joely Fisher to Join Andy Garcia in Key Largo at the Geffen

The new adaptation incorporates elements from the 1948 film noir classic.

Complete casting has been announced for Key Largo at the Geffen Playhouse, which debuts this fall in a new adaptation co-written by Jeffrey Hatcher (Wait Until Dark, Tuesdays With Morrie) and Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III, Mamma Mia!), who also stars as Johnny Rocco.

Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt) will direct Key Largo, which runs November 6–December 10 in Los Angeles. The Geffen Playhouse presents the world-premiere adaptation of the Maxwell Anderson play that incorporates the screenplay from the 1948 film noir classic written by Richard Brooks and director John Huston.

Joining the cast are Golden Globe nominee Joely Fisher (Cabaret, Ellen) as Gaye Dawn, Stephen Borrello (Seminar, Desire Under the Elms) as Toots, Rose McIver (iZombie, Masters of Sex) as Nora D’Alcala, Louis Mustillo (Sticks and Stones, Bartenders) as Curly, Danny Pino (Mayans M.C., Measure for Measure) as Frank McCloud, Tony Plana (The Boys of Winter, Zoot Suit) as Mr. D’Alcala, Richard Riehle (Straight White Men, The Iceman Cometh) as Sherriff Gash, and Bradley Snedeker (Red Ryder, The Last Supper) as Ziggy.

Best known for its heavily revised film adaptation starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Key Largo centers on a disillusioned WWII veteran who heads to Key Largo to visit the widow of a fallen comrade. He arrives to discover that mobsters have taken over the hotel she runs just as a hurricane barrels toward the Keys.

Key Largo features original music by 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval, scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Alex Hawthorn, fight choreography by Steve Rankin, and projection design by Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson. Casting is by Jeff Greenberg, CSA. Ross Jackson is production stage manager.

