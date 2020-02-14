Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers Join How I Learned to Drive on Broadway

Paula Vogel's landmark play, to be seen on Broadway for the first time, will star Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

Tony nominee Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold, and Chris Myers complete the company of the upcoming Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, How I Learned to Drive. They join the previously announced Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, who will reprise their roles from the landmark drama's world premiere at The Vineyard in 1997.

Day (The Nap, Sweat) will play Female Greek Chorus, Gold (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Juliet + Romeo) will play Teenage Greek Chorus, and Meyers (BLKS, An Octoroon) will play Male Greek Chorus.

In How I Learned to Drive, Li'l Bit (Parker), aided by a chorus of storytellers, looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle (Morse) who impacted her past, present, and future.

Presented by Manhattan Theatre Club, and helmed by original director Mark Brokaw, How I Learned to Drive will begin previews March 27 ahead of an April 22 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Daryl Roth, who was behind the play's subsequent Off-Broadway commercial run, is also a producer along with Cody Lassen, The Dodgers, and Vineyard Theatre.

Vogel's play was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre before transferring to a commercial Off-Broadway production presented by Roth and Roy Gabay. The show was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, New York Drama Critics Award, Drama Critics Circle Award, OBIE Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk.

Flip through photos of Mary Louise-Parker and David Morse in the 1997 production below:

