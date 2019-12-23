John Cariani Adapts His Almost, Maine Into YA Novel

toggle menu
toggle search form
Book News   John Cariani Adapts His Almost, Maine Into YA Novel
By Dan Meyer
Dec 23, 2019
 
John Cariani
John Cariani Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Based on the Tony nominee’s popular play, the upcoming book of short stories follows the residents of a small town on the Canadian border.

John Cariani’s YA book adaptation of his play, Almost, Maine, will be published March 31, 2020, by Feiwel & Friends, the young adult branch of Macmillan Publishing.

The play—seen Off-Broadway in 2006—follows the residents of a remote town near the border of Canada over the course of nine vignettes. During one winter night under the northern lights, the townsfolk fall in and out of love, discovering new meanings of romance. Since its 2004 premiere at the Portland Stage Company in Maine, the play has gone to to be a popular choice for high schools and regional theatres, topping the list of most-produced plays for high schoolers in 2009–2010 and 2011–2012.

READ: Tony Nominee John Cariani Speaks About the Importance of Theatre Education

Cariani earned a Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony nomination for his performance as Motel in Fiddler on the Roof. His other onstage credits include Something Rotten! and The Band’s Visit. He’ll play Stuart Gellman in the 2020 Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Book News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.


Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements
to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us
by whitelisting playbill.com
with your ad blocker.
Thank you!