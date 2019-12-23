John Cariani Adapts His Almost, Maine Into YA Novel

Based on the Tony nominee’s popular play, the upcoming book of short stories follows the residents of a small town on the Canadian border.

John Cariani’s YA book adaptation of his play, Almost, Maine, will be published March 31, 2020, by Feiwel & Friends, the young adult branch of Macmillan Publishing.

The play—seen Off-Broadway in 2006—follows the residents of a remote town near the border of Canada over the course of nine vignettes. During one winter night under the northern lights, the townsfolk fall in and out of love, discovering new meanings of romance. Since its 2004 premiere at the Portland Stage Company in Maine, the play has gone to to be a popular choice for high schools and regional theatres, topping the list of most-produced plays for high schoolers in 2009–2010 and 2011–2012.

