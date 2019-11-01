John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Curtains Set to Rise in a West End Debut

The murder mystery musical will play Wyndham’s Theatre.

John Kander and Fred Ebb’s murder mystery musical Curtains will make its London debut at Wyndham’s Theatre, with performances set to begin December 13.

Starring in the Paul Foster-helmed production are Jason Manford as Detective Lt. Frank Cioffi, Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendricks, Rebecca Lock as Carmen Bernstein, Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling, Leah Barbara West as Niki Harris, Alan Burkitt as Bobby Pepper, and Andy Coxon as Aaron Fox.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Caffrey as Bambi Bernet, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapir, Minal Patel as Johnny Harmon, and Mark Sangster as Sidney Bernstein. Joining them in the ensemble are J.R. Ballantyne, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Robin Kent, Thomas-Lee Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell Brown, Samuel John-Humphreys, and Nia Jermin.

The show features music by Kander with lyrics by Ebb and additional lyrics by Rupert Holmes and Kander. Curtains has a book by Holmes, based on Peter Stone’s original book. Serving on the creative team for this production are choreographer Alistair David, musical supervisor and arranger Sarah Travis, set designer David Woodhead, costume design Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, and sound designer Tom Marshall with casting by Jim Arnold.

READ: Schedule of Upcoming London Shows

Curtains is scheduled to run at Wyndham’s Theatre through January 13, 2020. The show will continue on tour following the limited engagement, with stops planned for Wimbledon, Sunderland, Liverpool, Llandudno, Norwich, Northampton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Leicester, Wolverhampton, and Southampton.

The West End producing team is made up of Dan Looney, Adam Paulden, and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment, Sally Horchow, Roger Horchow, and Walport Productions.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2007, with the production earning eight Tony nominations. David Hyde Pierce took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role of Lt. Cioffi.

