John Rochette Joins Jersey Boys Cast Off-Broadway November 18

Rochette, who performed in the musical on Broadway, stars as Tommy DeVito.

John Rochette, who performed various roles in the Broadway run of the Tony-winning Jersey Boys, joins the Off-Broadway production at New World Stages November 18 in the role of Tommy DeVito.

Rochette stars alongside Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi, and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The cast also includes Dianna Barger, Tristen Buettel, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich, and Drew Serkes.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The musical opened in New York November 6, 2005, and ended its 11-year Broadway run January 15, 2017. Performances began Off-Broadway November 22, 2017.

The production features music supervision, vocal and dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose and orchestrations by Steve Orich. The design and production team includes scenic designer Klara Zieglerova, costume designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection designer Michael Clark, wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe, fight director Steve Rankin, production supervisor Richard Hester, and music coordinator John Miller. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, Tommy Mottola.