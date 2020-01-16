Jonah Platt, Karla Mosley, More Set for Found at IAMA

Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel will helm the musical’s West Coast premiere.

The cast is complete for IAMA’s production of Found, with Wicked alum Jonah Platt starring as Davy. Jordan Kai Burnett (Seussical National Tour) and Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville) will play Davy’s friends Denise and Mikey D, with soap opera star Karla Mosley as Becky. Rounding the cast are Sheila Carrasco, Parvesh Cheena, Desi Dennis-Dylan, Tom DeTrinis, Zehra Fazal, and Ryan Garcia.

Previews begin February 14 with an opening set for February 20 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. The production will be directed by the previously announced Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Present Laughter), a Tony nominee for his work on Hand to God.

Joining von Stuelpnagel on the creative team are choreographer Kathryn Burns (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and music directors and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle. IAMA Theatre Company’s creative team includes scenic designer Sibyl Wickersheimer, projections designer Yee Eun Nam, lighting designer Joey Guthman, sound designer Cricket S. Myers, costume designer Tilly Grimes, and prop master Michael O'Hara with producer Lexi Sloan and associate producer Celestial Zenith. The production is presented by special arrangement with Victoria Lang, Benjamin Salka, and Eva Price.

Found has a book by Tony nominee Hunter Bell ([Title of Show]) and Lee Overtree and a score by Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op). The musical is based on Davy Rothbart’s collection of stories from discarded notes and letters discovered by strangers with additional material created in collaboration with Story Pirates. The world premiere of the musical was held in 2014 at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theatre Company.