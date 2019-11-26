Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, More to Perform at New York Stage and Film Winter Gala

The Spring Awakening alums will take the stage at the December 8 event honoring Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce.

Spring Awakening duo Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele will reunite next month. The two are among those newly announced to perform at the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala December 8.

As previously reported, this year's event will honor philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce, who produced the 2006 production of Spring Awakening that launched Michele and Groff (currently Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors) into stardom.

Additional performers will include Brittain Ashford, Cosmo Castaldi, Daya Curley, Sofia Dobrushin, John Gallagher Jr., Marcy Harriell, Van Hughes, Taylor Symone Jackson, Rashidra Scott, Ana Villafañe, and Candice Marie Woods.

Held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the annual gala serves as a fundraiser for NYSF’s coming season and will feature an auction and dinner. The event, directed by Sammi Cannold, will also feature remarks by Annette Bening, Josh Groban, Michael Mayer, and Heidi Schreck.

The 2019 gala co-chairs include actors Bening and Billy Porter, as well as producers Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittleman, and Denise and Dean Vanech.

