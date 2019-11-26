Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, More to Perform at New York Stage and Film Winter Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, More to Perform at New York Stage and Film Winter Gala
By Emily Selleck
Nov 26, 2019
 
The Spring Awakening alums will take the stage at the December 8 event honoring Diana DiMenna and Tom Hulce.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele_HR.jpg
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele_HR Marc J. Franklin; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Spring Awakening duo Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele will reunite next month. The two are among those newly announced to perform at the New York Stage and Film Winter Gala December 8.

As previously reported, this year's event will honor philanthropist and producer Diana DiMenna and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce, who produced the 2006 production of Spring Awakening that launched Michele and Groff (currently Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors) into stardom.

Additional performers will include Brittain Ashford, Cosmo Castaldi, Daya Curley, Sofia Dobrushin, John Gallagher Jr., Marcy Harriell, Van Hughes, Taylor Symone Jackson, Rashidra Scott, Ana Villafañe, and Candice Marie Woods.

Held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, the annual gala serves as a fundraiser for NYSF’s coming season and will feature an auction and dinner. The event, directed by Sammi Cannold, will also feature remarks by Annette Bening, Josh Groban, Michael Mayer, and Heidi Schreck.

The 2019 gala co-chairs include actors Bening and Billy Porter, as well as producers Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittleman, and Denise and Dean Vanech.

Look Back at the Original Production of Spring Awakening on Broadway

Look Back at the Original Production of Spring Awakening on Broadway

The show opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006.

13 PHOTOS
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Joan Marcus
Skylar Astin and company
Skylar Astin and company Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and company
Jonathan Groff and company Joan Marcus
John Gallagher, Jr.
John Gallagher, Jr. Joan Marcus
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Spring_Awakening_Broadway_Production_Photos_2006_HR
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Monique Carboni
Spring_Awakening_Broadway_Production_Photos_2006_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff, John Gallgher, Jr., Jonathan B. Wright, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick
Jonathan Groff, John Gallgher, Jr., Jonathan B. Wright, Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick Joan Marcus
Gerard Canonico, Hunter Parrish, and Alexandra Socha
Gerard Canonico, Hunter Parrish, and Alexandra Socha Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!