Jonathan Groff, Miriam Shor, More to Perform at Drama League Gala Honoring Sutton Foster

The 36th annual event will take place October 28.

Jonathan Groff, Miriam Shor, and a roster of stage veterans are set to perform at the Drama League's 36th annual benefit gala, to be held October 28 at the Plaza.

As previously reported, the gala will honor two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, who is returning to Broadway opposite fellow Tony winner Hugh Jackman in the 2020 revival of The Music Man.

The star-studded lineup also includes Foster's Anything Goes co-stars Joel Grey (director of Off-Broadway's current Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof) and Laura Osnes (Bandstand), The Drowsy Chaperone co-star Beth Leavel (The Prom), The Wild Party co-star Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen), friend and frequent collaborator Megan McGinnis (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Leigh Silverman (who directed Foster in Violet), and Jeanine Tesori (the Foster-led Shrek, Fun Home), along with Foster's Younger co-stars Shor and Peter Hermann.

Laura Brandel will direct this year’s gala program, with music direction by David Evans and choreography by Leah Hofmann.

