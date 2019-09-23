Jonathan Groff, Miriam Shor, More to Perform at Drama League Gala Honoring Sutton Foster

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Jonathan Groff, Miriam Shor, More to Perform at Drama League Gala Honoring Sutton Foster
By Emily Selleck
Sep 23, 2019
 
The 36th annual event will take place October 28.
Jonathan Groff and Miriam Shor
Jonathan Groff and Miriam Shor

Jonathan Groff, Miriam Shor, and a roster of stage veterans are set to perform at the Drama League's 36th annual benefit gala, to be held October 28 at the Plaza.

As previously reported, the gala will honor two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, who is returning to Broadway opposite fellow Tony winner Hugh Jackman in the 2020 revival of The Music Man.

The star-studded lineup also includes Foster's Anything Goes co-stars Joel Grey (director of Off-Broadway's current Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof) and Laura Osnes (Bandstand), The Drowsy Chaperone co-star Beth Leavel (The Prom), The Wild Party co-star Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen), friend and frequent collaborator Megan McGinnis (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Leigh Silverman (who directed Foster in Violet), and Jeanine Tesori (the Foster-led Shrek, Fun Home), along with Foster's Younger co-stars Shor and Peter Hermann.

Laura Brandel will direct this year’s gala program, with music direction by David Evans and choreography by Leah Hofmann.

From Eponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

From Eponine to Charity: Celebrating Sutton Foster on the Stage

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, currently starring in the hit TV Land series Younger, celebrates her birthday March 18.

36 PHOTOS
A young Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster starred as Annie with the Augusta Players
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in <i>Les Miserables</i>
Sutton Foster in Les Miserables
Sutton Foster in the company of <i>Grease</i>
Sutton Foster in the company of Grease
Sutton Foster (standing, left) played Star-To-Be and performed in the ensemble of the 1997 revival of <i>Annie</i>
Sutton Foster (standing, left) played Star-To-Be and performed in the ensemble of the 1997 revival of Annie Carol Rosegg
Sutton Foster in <i>Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster in <i> Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Megan McGinnis, Amy McAlexander, Jenny Powers, Maureen McGovern, and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in <i>Little Women</i>
Maureen McGovern and Sutton Foster in Little Women Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Little Women</i>
The cast of Little Women Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!