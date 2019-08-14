Jonathan Groff Records a Frozen Duet by Himself on The Tonight Show

The Tony nominee also discussed reuniting with director Michael Mayer for Little Shop of Horrors and the new season of Mindhunter.

Jonathan Groff is going to be very, very busy this fall. From his upcoming Off-Broadway turn as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors to the premiere of Frozen 2 and the launch of Mindhunter’s second season, fans will find no shortage of the star on stage and screen.

In an August 13 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Hamilton alum said rehearsals had begun for the revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, set to begin previews at Westside Theatre September 17.

“Today was our second day of rehearsal, and I was singing with a plant puppet,” the two-time Tony nominee said, adding that he was excited to reunite with Spring Awakening director, Michael Mayer.

To celebrate the November 22 release of Frozen 2, the star also recorded a singing voice memo for Fallon’s daughters, doing the voice of both Kristoff and Sven. Groff lends his vocal talents to Kristoff in the films, but Sven—being a reindeer—does not speak in the films, so the voice is Groff's own treat for the girls.

Before returning to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa, Groff will star in the new season of Mindhunter, premiering August 16. The star plays a behavioral scientist with the FBI tracking down serial killers in the Netflix series, with this upcoming string of episodes focused on the Atlanta child murders.

Watch the full interview above.

