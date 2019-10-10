Josh Raff’s Love/Love Returns for Limited Engagement Off-Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Oct 10, 2019
 
The hip-hop musical begins October 20 at Under St. Marks Theater downtown.
Josh Raff in <i>Love Love</i>
Josh Raff in Love Love Andrew Eccles

Josh Raff’s hip-hop musical Love/Love will return to Under St. Marks Theatre Off-Off-Broadway for a four-performance limited run, having played a limited engagement earlier this summer. Love/Love will be staged October 20 and 27 and November 10 and 17.

The solo show follows Raff as he tells his story of growing up a talented but struggling junior tennis player. Among the challenges faced on and off the court are family drama, competitive pressure, substance abuse, and a potentially misguided X-Factor audition. Nathan Markiewicz (Moving Day at Barrington Collective) directs.

Raff wrote nine original songs for the show, which is also composed by music director Jordan Battiste. The pair have worked together previously at the hip-hop collective Pants Velour, co-founded by Raff.

For more information, visit LoveLoveTheShow.com.

