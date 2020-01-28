Judith Light, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford Board Lin-Manuel Miranda-Directed Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Judith Light, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford Board Lin-Manuel Miranda-Directed Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie
By Dan Meyer
Jan 28, 2020
 
The Broadway alums will join Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, and Vanessa Hudgens on screen.
Judith Light and Joshua Henry_HR.jpg
Judith Light and Joshua Henry

Tony winner Judith Light, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, and Broadway alum Bradley Whitford have joined the cast of the tick, tick...BOOM! movie, directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Light (Transparent, The Assembled Parties) will play Rosa Stevens, with Henry (Carousel, Hamilton) as Roger and Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out) as Stephen Sondheim (in the musical, the composer leaves a voicemail, but is not seen on stage).

The movie reunites Miranda with his Fosse/Verdon collaborator and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson, who adapts Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical for the screen. As recently reported, Grammy nominee Ryan Heffington will choreograph.

As previously announced, Tony winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America) will star as Jonathan; the cast also includes Alexandra Shipp (Dark Phoenix) and two alums of Miranda’s In the Heights: Robin de Jesús (who earned a Tony nomination for the musical's Broadway bow) and Vanessa Hudgens (who appeared in the Kennedy Center's recent concert presentation).

READ: Why the tick, tick…BOOM! Movie Will Be Very Different From the Stage Musical

Netflix is also developing screen adaptations of The Prom (which recently entered production) and A Chorus Line (presented as a 10-part limited series). Meanwhile, In the Heights heads to the big screen this summer, with Miranda himself making a cameo as the piraguero.

A First Look at City Center tick, tick… BOOM! Stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo and Leslie Odom Jr.

A First Look at City Center tick, tick… BOOM! Stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo and Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo will star in the New York City Center Encores! Off-Center production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM!. Read the Playbill.com story.

12 PHOTOS
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.
Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.
Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.
Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!