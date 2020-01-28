Judith Light, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford Board Lin-Manuel Miranda-Directed Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie

The Broadway alums will join Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, and Vanessa Hudgens on screen.

Tony winner Judith Light, Tony nominee Joshua Henry, and Broadway alum Bradley Whitford have joined the cast of the tick, tick...BOOM! movie, directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Light (Transparent, The Assembled Parties) will play Rosa Stevens, with Henry (Carousel, Hamilton) as Roger and Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out) as Stephen Sondheim (in the musical, the composer leaves a voicemail, but is not seen on stage).

The movie reunites Miranda with his Fosse/Verdon collaborator and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson, who adapts Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical for the screen. As recently reported, Grammy nominee Ryan Heffington will choreograph.

As previously announced, Tony winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America) will star as Jonathan; the cast also includes Alexandra Shipp (Dark Phoenix) and two alums of Miranda’s In the Heights: Robin de Jesús (who earned a Tony nomination for the musical's Broadway bow) and Vanessa Hudgens (who appeared in the Kennedy Center's recent concert presentation).

Netflix is also developing screen adaptations of The Prom (which recently entered production) and A Chorus Line (presented as a 10-part limited series). Meanwhile, In the Heights heads to the big screen this summer, with Miranda himself making a cameo as the piraguero.

