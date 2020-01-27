Choreographer Ryan Heffington Boards Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie, Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Netflix adaptation will star Tony winner Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The creative team for the upcoming tick, tick...BOOM! movie grows as choreographer Ryan Heffington joins the Netflix project. Deadline reports the Grammy nominee will head the film's dance sequences, joining director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The movie marks the Hamilton creator's directorial debut. The movie reunites him with his Fosse/Verdon collaborator and Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson, who adapts Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical for the screen.

Starring as Jonathan will be Tony winner Andrew Garfield; the cast also includes Alexandra Shipp (Dark Phoenix) and two alums of Miranda's In the Heights: Robin de Jesús (who earned a Tony nomination for the musical's Broadway bow) and Vanessa Hudgens (who appeared in the Kennedy Center's recent concert presentation).

Heffington won a VMA Award for choreographing Sia's music video for "Chandelier." He also earned a Grammy nomination for Arcade Fire's "We Exist."

Netflix is also developing screen adaptations of The Prom (which recently entered production) and A Chorus Line (presented as a 10-part limited series). Meanwhile, In the Heights heads to the big screen this summer, with Miranda himself making a cameo as the piraguero.

