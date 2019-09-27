Judy, Starring Oscar Winner Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland, Debuts in Theatres

Based on the Tony- and Olivier Award-nominated stage play End of the Rainbow, the movie centers on the final year in Garland’s life.

Judy, the new Judy Garland biopic starring Oscar winner Renée Zellweger as the late show business legend, debuts in theatres September 27. Tony nominee Rupert Goold directs the movie based on Peter Quilter’s Tony- and Olivier Award-nominated stage play Rainbow’s End.

The screenplay by Tom Edge (The Crown, Lovesick) opens up the original script, flashing back to Garland’s early years as an MGM child star. Newly married and living in London, Judy centers on the final year in Garland’s life as she attempts to rally for another comeback with a five-week concert engagement at Talk of the Town. Zellweger performs several of Garland’s signature numbers on screen, including “Come Rain or Come Shine,” “The Trolley Song,” and “By Myself.”

The cast also features Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Garland’s fifth and final husband, Mickie Deans, with Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as producer Bernard Delfont, Rufus Sewell as Sid Luft, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.

Judy has costume design by Jany Temime, who evokes Garland’s well-documented fashions both onstage and off. Makeup design is by Jeremy Woodhead. Matt Dunkley served as music director for Judy.

