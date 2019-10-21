Julie Andrews Says She Came Crashing Down While Filming Mary Poppins

The Oscar winner recently recalled filming the Disney movie, what Walt was really like, and being made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

All it took was a little slack in the wire for Dame Julie Andrews to know she couldn’t actually fly on the last day of filming 1964’s Mary Poppins.

“I called down from way up in the ceiling, ‘Could you let me down a little easy? I think the wire gave.’ At which point, I plummeted to the stage,” the Oscar winner said during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, above.

Andrews also discussed what it was like to work with Walt Disney and being made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

“She said something quite lovely like, ‘I’ve been waiting a long time to see you here,’” the star said. The first time Andrews sang for Her Majesty was at the age of 12, so the Queen has followed the singer for quite some time.

Andrews’ latest autobiography, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years was released October 15. Watch more from her interview below.

