Julie Halston Returns to Birdland February 3

The four-time Drama Desk nominee was recently seen on Broadway in Tootsie.

Julie Halston, who created the role of Rita Marshall in the recent Broadway musical adaptation of Tootsie, returns to Birdland February 3. The four-time Drama Desk nominee will offer Judge Julie Presiding at 7 PM at the famed jazz club.

Halston's Broadway credits also include On the Town, You Can't Take It with You, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Hairspray, and The Women. She is the recipient of Equity’s Richard Seff Award and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Updated February 3, 2020)