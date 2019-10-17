Karen Olivo, Sergio Trujillo, Ariana DeBose, More to Join R.Evolución Latina’s 2019 Dance-A-Thon

A host of Broadway stars will take part in the November 10 fundraiser.

R.Evolución Latina’s 7th Annual Dance-A-Thon will welcome a slew of Broadway favorites, including Tony winners Karen Olivo and Sergio Trujillo and upcoming West Side Story film star Ariana DeBose.

This year’s event is inspired by global voices of change, such as Greta Thunberg, Hong Kong pro-democracy seekers, and the Puerto Rico citizens’ ouster of its governor.

Joining Moulin Rouge! star Olivo, Ain’t Too Proud choreographer Trujillo, and Summer Tony nominee DeBose are three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in The Band), Antuan Magic Raimone (Hamilton), Jon Rua (Hamilton), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Matthew Steffens (Queen of The Night), and Luis Salgado (Paramour Cirque du Soleil, Hamburg). DeBose’s West Side Story co-star Ana Isabelle will also participate.

Choreographer Brett Sturgis will coordinate this year’s opening number, with R.Evolución Latina founder Luis Salgado serving as master of ceremonies.

For the next four weeks, theatre lovers can join their favorite artist’s team to be part of the campaign, which culminates in the five-hour Dance-A-Thon. The fundraiser is open to all ages and everyone is welcome to attend November 10 at Harlem School of the Arts.