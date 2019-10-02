Steven Spielberg Shares Photos From Set as West Side Story Wraps

The remake of the Academy Award–winning musical will premiere in theatres December 18, 2020.

Filming has just concluded on director Steven Spielberg’s anticipated West Side Story remake, which is slated to rumble into theatres December 18, 2020. Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner penned the new adaptation of the landmark Broadway musical that was shot on location across New York City this past summer.

Spielberg paid tribute to the original creators of West Side Story as production wrapped at the Brooklyn Navy Yards just after midnight on September 28. “On every day of the past four years during which we’ve been preparing, casting, imagining West Side Story, I and my team, cast and crew have been walking in the footsteps of four giants: Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins and Stephen Sondheim. For the light they’ve shed on the world, for Stephen Sondheim’s insight, guidance and support, and for the openhearted support of the Bernstein, Laurents and Robbins estates, I owe more than I can possibly express.”

It’s a wrap on WEST SIDE STORY. To mark the end of production, Steven wanted to share a few thoughts and images with you. ��: @nikotavernise (Photos 1, 2), #StevenSpielberg (Photo 3)#WestSideStory #StevenSpielberg pic.twitter.com/KLgNBfYpg5 — Amblin (@amblin) October 2, 2019

The Oscar-winning director also shared a handful of photos from the production, including a moment with original West Side Story Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who returns in a newly-created role.

Robbins directed and choreographed the 1957 premiere of West Side Story, which featured a book by Laurents, music by Bernstein, and lyrics by Sondheim, who made his debut Broadway debut with the production. Robbins and Robert Wise co-directed the 1961 film adaptation, which won 10 Academy Awards including Best Director (the first shared directorial win in Oscar history), and Best Picture.





