Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany to Star in The Half-Life of Marie Curie Off-Broadway

Lauren Gunderson’s world-premiere play about the trailblazing female scientist is the latest Audible commission to play the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Obie Award winner Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black, Tea at Five, Equus) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) will co-star in the world premiere of playwright Lauren Gunderson’s The Half-Life of Marie Curie, which begins previews November 12 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Faridany will star as Marie Curie opposite Mulgrew as British physicist Hertha Ayrton in the play that centers on the friendship shared by the pioneering female scientists, and a scandal during the summer of 1912 that threatened to overshadow Curie’s second Nobel Prize.

Gaye Taylor Upchurch will direct the premiere that officially opens November 19.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is the latest Audible commission to arrive at the Minetta Lane as part of the audiobook company’s venture into theatre. As with previous Audible productions at the Minetta Lane, Audible will record and release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play.

The creative team includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), and Darron L. West (sound design).

Gunderson’s plays include The Half-Life of Marie Curie; The Revolutionists; The Book of Will; Silent Sky; Bauer, Natural Shocks, The Wickhams and Miss Bennet.



