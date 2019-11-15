Katharine McPhee and Drew Gehling to Host Waitress Cast Album Karaoke

By Dan Meyer
Nov 15, 2019
The returning stars will co-host the event after a December 2 evening performance at Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre.
Katharine McPhee and Drew Gehling Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Katharine McPhee and Drew Gehling will co-host a Waitress Cast Album Karaoke event after the December 2 evening performance of the Broadway musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. After the curtain, interested audience members can sign up to sing one minute of any song from Sara Bareilles’ Tony-nominated score. Those selected can jump on stage and perform the number accompanied by the onstage band led by musical director Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Original company member Gehling returned to the musical October 30 as Dr. Pomatter, with McPhee returning to the role of Jenna November 25. The pair are set to conclude Waitress’ Broadway run, which closes January 5, 2020.

The current Main Stem cast includes Broadway and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks (In the Heights) as Jenna and The Today Show’s Al Roker as Joe through November 24, with Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Benny Elledge as Cal, and Ben Thompson as Earl.

In addition to its Broadway run, Waitress can be seen in a North American tour. Bareilles and Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) will once again play the lead roles together in the London production at the Adelphi Theatre beginning January 27, 2020, while a Netherlands tour recently found its Jenna in Willemijn Verkaik (Wicked).

