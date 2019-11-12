Katharine McPhee Will Join Queen Latifah, Sam Trammell, More in The Tiger Rising Film

The Smash star will return to the Broadway production of Waitress November 25.

Katharine McPhee, who will return to the role of Jenna in the Broadway production of Waitress November 25 until the show's final performance January 5, 2020, has been cast in the film The Tiger Rising, according to Deadline.

The Smash and Scorpion star will be seen opposite Queen Latifah, Sam Trammell, Christian Convery, Dennis Quaid, and Madalen Mills.

READ: Katharine McPhee Is Waitress’ Final Jenna on Broadway

Based on Kate DiCamillo’s best-selling children's book, the movie will be directed by Ray Giarratana, who also penned the screenplay, about a 12-year-old boy who discovers a caged tiger near his home.