Kathleen Chalfant, John Doyle, Robert LuPone Join September Slate for Live at the Lortel

The live conversations, which are free and open to the public, are recorded at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway.

Stage veterans Kathleen Chalfant, John Doyle, and Robert LuPone will be featured on the Lucille Lortel Foundation’s upcoming Live at the Lortel podcast series, profiling artists and industry members working Off-Broadway.

Eric Ostrow hosts the 45-minute conversations, which are taped before a live audience at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. Live at the Lortel conversations are free and open to the public.

Upcoming Live at the Lortel tapings follow:

September 8: Saheem Ali, director of Manhattan Theatre Club’s upcoming world premiere of Jeff Augustin’s The New Englander (7 PM).

September 15: Tony nominee and Drama Desk winner Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit), who will star in the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater production of Novenas for a Lost Hospital (2 PM). Composer, orchestrator, and music supervisor Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), who will oversee the fall Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (4:30 PM). Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Jaques Brel), who co-stars in the Gingold Theatrical Group revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Caesar & Cleopatra (7 PM).

September 22: Emmy nominee Matt Williams, co-creator and executive producer for Roseanne, The Connors, and Home Improvement, whose play Actually, We’re F*cked was seen Off-Broadway earlier this year (2 PM). LuPone, the co-artistic director of Off-Broadway’s MCC Theater and a Tony nominee for originating the role of Zach in the original cast of A Chorus Line (4:30 PM). Tony-winning director Doyle, the current artistic director of Off-Broadway’s Classic Stage Company, whose work includes the Broadway revivals of Sweeney Todd, Company, and The Color Purple (7 PM).

Previous guests have included Halley Feiffer, Marsha Mason, John Glover, Charles Busch, Jackie Hoffman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Greif, Michael Mitnick, Adam Gwon, Lonny Price, Joe Iconis, and Duncan Sheik.

Reservations are required to attend. Podcasts and reservations are available at LiveattheLortel.com.