Kayla Martine’s Indoor Person Begins Off-Broadway

The world premiere, which stars Olivia Hartshorn, is part of Normal Ave’s 2019–2020 season.

Performances begin February 19 at Normal Ave’s Medicine Show Theatre for the company's world premiere of Indoor Person by Kayla Martine. A tragicomedy about two friends and what it means to "function" today, the new play, directed by Andrew Garrett, stars Olivia Hartshorn and Markia Smith.

Rounding out the cast of the limited run, scheduled through March 1, are Keith Caram, David Crane, Peter Fanone, Kaden Kearney, and Claire Saunders.

“We are so thrilled to follow Lily Houghton’s world premiere, Of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die, with another amazing world premiere from another amazing woman,” said Normal Ave Artistic Director Shannon Molly Flynn in an earlier statement. “The cast is simply stunning, and we are so excited to take a deep dive into this play."

The production features scenic design by Jessie Bonaventure, lighting design by Ethan Newman, costume design by Eden Tayar, sound design by Lawrence Schober, prop design by Maddie Bucci, violence direction by Jake Haven Parisse, and intimacy direction by Francesca Betancourt.

For more information visit NormalAve.org.