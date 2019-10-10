Kerry Washington Joins Ryan Murphy’s Screen Adaptation of The Prom

Film & TV News   Kerry Washington Joins Ryan Murphy’s Screen Adaptation of The Prom
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 10, 2019
 
The Golden Globe nominee joins Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, and Andrew Rannells in Murphy’s upcoming Netflix project.
Kerry Washington Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Golden Globe Award nominee Kerry Washington has signed on to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming screen adaptation of the recent Broadway musical The Prom, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Washington last appeared on Broadway in American Son, the 2018 drama by Christopher Demas-Brown, which was also picked up for a Netflix adaptation. Washington repeated her performance alongside original Broadway cast members Steven Pasquale and Jeremy Jordan.

She joins a cast including the previously announced Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Ariana Grande, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Prom will debut on Netflix in 2020.

