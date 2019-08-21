Kevin Chamberlin and More Join George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley in Pasadena Little Shop of Horrors

The full company is assembled for the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse. As previously reported, the staging will star George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Seymour, Mj Rodriguez (Pose) as Audrey, and Olivier winner Amber Riley (Dreamgirls) as Audrey II.
Joining the trio will be three-time Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin, as well as T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells.
Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
The Mike Donahue-helmed production will begin performances September 17 at the West Coast venue, where opening night is set for September 25. Performances of the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical are currently slated through October 20.