KPOP Musical to Hold In-Person and Online Open Calls as It Eyes Broadway Bow

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 08, 2019
 
The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 and will receive a new developmental presentation this fall.
Ensemble Ben Arons

KPOP, the Off-Broadway hit by Jason Kim, Helen Park, and Max Vernon, is looking for new talent for an upcoming return. An open call, searching for Korean, Korean-American, and Asian-American performers, will take place November 16 in New York City.

The month-long developmental presentation, an EPA for which took place last month, is scheduled to begin in mid-November. No word yet on a production timeline for a subsequent, public engagement on Broadway or elsewhere.

Those interested in auditioning can attend the open call at Pearl Studios (sign-in beginning at 9 AM) or submit a video online. For details, visit KPOPBroadway.com.

The Teddy Bergman-helmed musical played an acclaimed run through Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective in 2017, going on to win the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. The staging took place in several different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters to guide audiences through the many facets of K-pop music production and stardom.

A producer for the Off-Broadway run revealed in 2018 that the musical would be remounted in a new space this year, though a deal had not been put in place at the time. Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes serve as producers for the commercial run.

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

The world-premiere, “high-octane” theatrical event invites audiences backstage at a K-pop music factory.

Ashley Park Ben Arons
Ensemble Ben Arons
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim
Ben Arons
(Clockwise) Joomin Hwang, John Yi, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, and Jason Tam Ben Arons
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim Ben Arons
John Yi, Joomin Hwang, Jason Tam, Jiho Kang, and Jinwoo Jung Ben Arons
Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
Jason Tam Ben Arons
James Seol in KPOP Ben Arons
James Saito and Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
