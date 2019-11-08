KPOP Musical to Hold In-Person and Online Open Calls as It Eyes Broadway Bow

The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2017 and will receive a new developmental presentation this fall.

KPOP, the Off-Broadway hit by Jason Kim, Helen Park, and Max Vernon, is looking for new talent for an upcoming return. An open call, searching for Korean, Korean-American, and Asian-American performers, will take place November 16 in New York City.

The month-long developmental presentation, an EPA for which took place last month, is scheduled to begin in mid-November. No word yet on a production timeline for a subsequent, public engagement on Broadway or elsewhere.

Those interested in auditioning can attend the open call at Pearl Studios (sign-in beginning at 9 AM) or submit a video online. For details, visit KPOPBroadway.com.

The Teddy Bergman-helmed musical played an acclaimed run through Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective in 2017, going on to win the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. The staging took place in several different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters to guide audiences through the many facets of K-pop music production and stardom.

A producer for the Off-Broadway run revealed in 2018 that the musical would be remounted in a new space this year, though a deal had not been put in place at the time. Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes serve as producers for the commercial run.

