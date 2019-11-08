Kristin Chenoweth Returns to Broadway November 8 in New Concert Act For the Girls

The Tony and Emmy winner is playing a limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre to celebrate her new solo album.

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returns to Broadway November 8 in an eight-performance concert engagement celebrating the release of her new album, For the Girls.

The limited engagement at the Nederlander Theatre continues through November 17. For the Girls is Chenoweth's tribute to music’s most passionate women—those who have influenced her Tony-winning career.

The production, which features music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander, is presented by James L. Nederlander.

The limited run also has musical staging by Tyler Hanes, lighting design by Matt Berman, and sound design by Berman and Bob Hanlon. Vocalists include Crystal Monee Hall and Marissa Rosen.

The Steve Tyrell-produced album, now available on Concord Records, features such tunes as “The Way We Were,” "When I Fall in Love," and “The Man That Got Away.”

About the album, Chenoweth said in an earlier statement, “I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years. I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

A digital lottery, with a limited number of $45 tickets available for each show, is available by clicking here. The lottery will open at 9 AM the day of the performance, for evening performances, and 8 PM the day prior to the performance for matinee performances. Matinee lotteries will close at 9 AM the day of the performance, and evening lotteries will close at 1 PM the day of the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Nederlander Theatre.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

(Updated November 8, 2019)