Kristin Chenoweth Tapped for Disney+ Comedy The Biggest Star in Appleton From Paul Rudnick

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 03, 2019
 
The Tony and Emmy winner will play a Wisconsin community theatre darling in the new series.
Kristin Chenoweth Marc J. Franklin

Kristin Chenoweth will star in a theatre-themed half-hour comedy heading to Disney+. The series, titled The Biggest Star in Appleton, is created and written by Paul Rudnick (currently at work on the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada). He and Chenoweth produce with Dan Jinks, Deadline reports.

The Tony and Emmy winner, who recently took the Broadway stage in her For the Girls concert engagement, will play Carol Dannhauser, a mom and waitress who is beloved in her Wisconsin regional theatre community. Enter Tara Hubley, a New York ensemblist who becomes a rival upon returning home.

Jinks previously produced another Disney-adjacent series featuring Chenoweth: ABC's Pushing Daisies. The Wicked favorite earned an Emmy for her performance.

The show will join a catalog on the new streaming service that also includes another scripted series revolving around musical theatre: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

