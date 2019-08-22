Krystina Alabado, Kara Lindsay, and Natalie Weiss Set for Broadway Sings Unplugged: Sara Bareilles

The monthly concert series at the Green Room 42 will celebrate the music of the Grammy Award–nominated Waitress songwriter.

Broadway Sings: Unplugged, the acoustic concert series that celebrates the work of a singular pop artist each month, will dedicate its September 30 installment to the music of Tony- and Grammy Award-nominated Waitress composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles.

Broadway Sings Unplugged: Sara Bareilles will feature performances by Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Newsies), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Desi Oakley (Waitress), and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture).

Show times are 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Mach produces the concert series that features original, acoustic arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Bareilles recently dropped her EP, What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress, featuring outtakes and demos from her Tony-nominated score to the Broadway musical.

A seven-time Grammy Award nominee, Bareilles’ albums include Careful Confessions, Little Voice, Kaleidoscope Heart, The Blessed Unrest, What’s Inside: The Songs from Waitress, and Amidst the Chaos. Her hit songs include “Love Song,” “Brave,” and “Gravity.”

Bareilles made her Broadway acting debut in 2017, joining the cast of Waitress in the starring role of Jenna. She also starred as Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Emmy-nominated presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.