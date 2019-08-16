Sara Bareilles Releases Never-Before-Heard Waitress Songs on New Album

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Sara Bareilles Releases Never-Before-Heard Waitress Songs on New Album
By Emily Selleck
Aug 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
The EP features outtakes and demos of tunes cut from the musical.
Waitress_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_05_HR.jpg
Sara Bareilles Jeremy Daniel

Sara Bareilles released a handful of songs that didn’t make the final cut of Waitress.

The EP, titled What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress, features outtakes and demos for such songs as “Happy Enough,” “Door Number Three,” and “Falling In Love Pie.”

The show also released a music video of the song “Without a Believer” featuring Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who took on the role of Dr. Pomatter in the show earlier this year. Take a look below.

The musical, which opened in April 2016, will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020. Alison Luff currently takes center stage as Jenna, a role Bareilles herself has played in various limited stints.

What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress is now available digitally.

The full track list follows:
1. Happy Enough
2. Door Number Three
3. Knocked Up You
4. Without a Believer
5. I Can’t Wait
6. Falling in Love Pie
7. She Used to Be Mine

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Waitress souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!