Sara Bareilles Releases Never-Before-Heard Waitress Songs on New Album

The EP features outtakes and demos of tunes cut from the musical.

Sara Bareilles released a handful of songs that didn’t make the final cut of Waitress.

The EP, titled What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress, features outtakes and demos for such songs as “Happy Enough,” “Door Number Three,” and “Falling In Love Pie.”

The show also released a music video of the song “Without a Believer” featuring Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who took on the role of Dr. Pomatter in the show earlier this year. Take a look below.

The musical, which opened in April 2016, will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020. Alison Luff currently takes center stage as Jenna, a role Bareilles herself has played in various limited stints.

What’s Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress is now available digitally.

The full track list follows:

1. Happy Enough

2. Door Number Three

3. Knocked Up You

4. Without a Believer

5. I Can’t Wait

6. Falling in Love Pie

7. She Used to Be Mine

